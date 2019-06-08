|
|
Sandra Lee Lay, 72
Worcester - Sandra Lee (Pellerin) Lay, 72, died peacefully at the Rose Monahan Hospice Home, surrounded by loved ones, Tuesday evening, June 4, 2019. She leaves two sons, Ronnie D. Swank, Jr. and his wife Jennifer of Northboro, Richard A. Swank and his wife Karen of Auburn; a brother, Donald P. Pellerin of Sterling; five grandchildren, five great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.
She also leaves her best friend of more than 50 years, Sandra Army; and her longtime friend and roommate of more than 30 years, Deborah Gifford, who was like a daughter to her.
She was born and raised in Worcester, daughter of the late Elmer F. and Josephine C. (Smith) Pellerin. Two brothers, Arthur and George Pellerin, also predeceased her.
Sandie was a certified nursing assistant at Knollwood Nursing Home, where she worked for 31 years. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, crocheting, and helping others who were less fortunate.
After cremation, a MEMORIAL SERVICE with Sandie's ashes will be held at 7 P.M. on THURSDAY, JUNE 13th in KELLY FUNERAL HOME, 154 Lincoln St. MEMORIAL CALLING HOURS will be held from 5 P.M. until the start of the service.
The family suggests donations in memory of Sandie be made to Rose Monahan Hospice Home, 10 Judith Road, Worcester, MA 01602.
To share your thoughts and memories with the family on-line, please visit
www.kellyfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 8 to June 9, 2019