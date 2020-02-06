Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
(508) 987-2100
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
Prayer Service
Tuesday, Feb. 11, 2020
7:00 PM
Paradis-Givner Funeral Home
357 Main St
Oxford, MA 01540
Sandra Lee Evans


1952 - 2020
Sandra Lee Evans Obituary
Sandra Lee (Shepeluk) Evans, 67

West Boylston - Sandra Lee (Shepeluk) Evans, daughter of the late Olive (Stone) Shepeluk and Michael Shepeluk, born on September 19, 1952, died on Monday, February 3, 2020 after unforeseen health issues.

Sandi leaves five sisters, Katherine Loutrel and her husband Louis, Barbara Simoncini and her partner Bruce Fournier, Mary Bruck and her husband Ken, Ruth Miller and her partner David Conrad, and Dorothy Lopriore and her husband Perry; one brother, George Shepeluk; and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her sister Leslie Shepeluk and two brothers, Michael and John Shepeluk.

Sandi was a graduate of Burncoat Senior High School. She worked as a hostess for Continental Trailways and as a computer programmer for Brierly Lombard and Company. Sandi also worked for Bigelow Nursery. She was a volunteer teacher's aide at Lake View Elementary School in Worcester for many years.

Sandi was whimsical with a great sense of humor, a loyal, loving sister who will never be forgotten.

Sandi enjoyed golfing, softball, playing darts and watching football. She also loved to read, listen to music, and spending time with friends and her cats, Jake and Chaucer.

Memorial calling hours will be held, Tuesday, February 11, 2020, from 5-7 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. at the conclusion of calling hours. Burial will be private.

paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 6 to Feb. 9, 2020
