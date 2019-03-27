|
Sandra McElroy, 72
Auburn - Sandra Lee (Aubin Glasberg) McElroy, 72, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving children on March 25, 2019 after a long battle with breast cancer.
She was the wife of the late Francis P. McElroy, Sr., who passed away in 2016.
She was born in Worcester on November 1, 1946 a daughter of the late Gloria and Edward Aubin. Sandra began working at Mr. Ed's Bar and also Georges Green Island Diner. She was also an office manager at Zayres for a number of years before becoming a CNA where she was employed for over 20 years at Haywood Valley.
Sandra was a devout catholic and parishioner of St. John's Church. She enjoyed volunteering her time bringing divorced Catholics back to the church with workers from the Chancery Sandra also volunteered at Ascension Church where she taught CCD classes. Most of all she enjoyed time spent with her family and was a devoted wife, mother, meme and sister. She taught her family the importance of fighting hard and having strength during times of weakness. She enjoyed bingo, camping and nightly Skip-bo games and fun times with Ray. Her door was always open for anyone who needed an ear for listening and friendly advice and a delicious home cooked meal was always waiting on the table.
She leaves many that will miss her dearly including her children, Virginia M. Bonnici, Donna M. Tenney and her husband, Robert, Michael F. McElroy, Sean F. McElroy, Francis M. McElroy and his wife, Tracy, William W. McElroy, II., and his wife, Dorothy and Sarah C. McElroy and her husband, Anthony Arroyo; four sisters, Deborah Mansone, Pamela Mitchell, Brenda Kelly, and Theresa Kittredge and four brothers, Bruce, Brian, Gary, David, and Bent Aubin; thirty one grandchildren and eighteen great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews.
Besides her husband and parents she was predeceased by her brother Donald Aubin.
Family and friends will gather to honor, remember and celebrate Sandra's life on Sunday, March 31st from 1:00 pm until 4:00 pm at the Callahan, Fay and Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle St., Worcester. A funeral Mass will be held celebrated at 10:00 am on Monday, April 1st at St. John's Church, 44 Temple St., Worcester. Burial will follow at Worcester County Memorial Park.
In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be made to St. Johns Church, 44 Temple St. Worcester, Ma 01604 or Children's Cancer Foundation ending NF 120 Wall Street 16th Floor, New York, NY 10005-3904 or Autism Resource Center of Central MA, 712 Plantation Street, Worcester Ma 01605.
