Sandra E. (Lindberg) Nelson
Sutton - Sandra E. (Lindberg) Nelson, 76, passed away peacefully on Monday, December 23, 2019 at UMass Medical Center following a brief illness.
She was born in Worcester on October 28, 1943 a daughter of the late Edmund V. Lindberg and Evelyn K. (Anderson). She attended local schools and earned her Bachelor of Science in Education from Worcester State College in 1965. She later earned her Master's in Counseling Psychology from Assumption in 1977 and her Masters of Moderate Special Needs in 1986.
For 35 years, Sandra was employed as a Social Studies teacher with the Wachusett Regional School District. She also assisted for several years as a producer and assistant director for many of the schools plays and musicals including "Little Mary Sunshine".
She leaves behind her sister, Ruth I. Lindberg of Worcester, brother John A. Lindberg of Clinton and his wife, Donna, sister-in-law Marie Murphy of Westborough, nephews, Todd Lindberg of Winchendon, Brian Lindberg of Clinton, Craig Jernberg of Harwich, Jeffery Jernberg of Florida, niece Lisa Antaya of Sutton, and many close friends.
Mrs. Nelson was predeceased by her beloved husband, Robert W. Nelson who died on September 28, 2019, her loving son, William R. Nelson who died in 2015 and her godson & nephew Edmund L. Lindberg who died in 2010.
Family and friends will gather to celebrate Sandra's life on Saturday, January 18th from 9:30am until 10:30am at the Lindquist-Lundin Funeral Home, 36 Butler St., Worcester with a funeral service to follow at 11:00am at the Quinsigamond United Methodist Church, 9 Stebbins St., Worcester. Burial is to follow at New Howard Cemetery in Sutton. Her family asks that flowers be omitted and instead, memorial donations be considered to Running Strong for American Indian Youth, 8301 Richmond Highway, Suite 200, Alexandria, VA 22309.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 8 to Jan. 12, 2020