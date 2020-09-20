Sandra Pace

Sandra A. Pace, 62
West Boylston - Sandy A. (Jacques) Pace, 62 of West Boylston passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends on Saturday, September 18, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Sandy was born in Worcester and grew up in Quinsig Village, the daughter of the late John A. and Barbara A. (Rafferty) Jacques. She graduated from Holy Name High School in 1976. Following high school, Sandy pursued her dream of helping others by attending Burbank School of Nursing in Fitchburg. She proceeded to obtain her bachelor's from Worcester State College. Throughout her education she excelled with honors.
Sandy is survived by her two loving children Rachael and Michael Pace both of West Boylston. In addition to her children, Sandy is also survived by her companion of 17 years, James Mctique of Shrewsbury, her brother John Jacques of San Diego, her sister Michelle Cantwell, her husband Robert Sr. and their children Monique, Melanie, Meghan and Robert Jr. Sandy also leaves behind her beloved dog Sadie, her best friend turned family Paula "Aunty" Marchand, her former mother in law, Rosemary Pace, and many, many, more family, and friends too numerous to list.
Sandy began her nursing career as one of the original nurses in the Bone Marrow unit at UMASS Medical Center. Following this she remained at UMASS in Radiation Oncology. After 20 years Sandy moved to the IV infusion for Critical Care Systems. This allowed her to continue her nursing skills and share her compassion with patients outside of the hospital and into their homes.
In addition to her career, Sandy's biggest accomplishment was being a mom. She was actively involved by being a member of the PTA and loved attending and being one of the loudest spectators in the crowd throughout her children's sporting events. What really defined Sandy was her extra big heart and how she shared it with everyone. She had a way of making everyone feel special and brought a smile to your face. She was a vibrant woman full of life and love with an unexplainable energy. When you met Sandy you instantly gained a friend and became a happier person. It is all these unique qualities that make people describe her as "One of a Kind" and why she will be missed dearly by all.
Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours, Wednesday, September 23rd from 9 am to 11:45 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St followed by a procession to St John's Church, 44 Temple Street where her Celebration of Christian Burial Mass will be held at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow in St John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Research fund, care of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA COVID restrictions will apply masks and social distancing. Live streaming available at www.mercadantefuneral.com
