1/1
Sandra Pace
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sandra's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sandra A. Pace, 62

West Boylston - Sandy A. (Jacques) Pace, 62 of West Boylston passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her family and friends on Saturday, September 18, 2020, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Sandy was born in Worcester and grew up in Quinsig Village, the daughter of the late John A. and Barbara A. (Rafferty) Jacques. She graduated from Holy Name High School in 1976. Following high school, Sandy pursued her dream of helping others by attending Burbank School of Nursing in Fitchburg. She proceeded to obtain her bachelor's from Worcester State College. Throughout her education she excelled with honors.

Sandy is survived by her two loving children Rachael and Michael Pace both of West Boylston. In addition to her children, Sandy is also survived by her companion of 17 years, James Mctique of Shrewsbury, her brother John Jacques of San Diego, her sister Michelle Cantwell, her husband Robert Sr. and their children Monique, Melanie, Meghan and Robert Jr. Sandy also leaves behind her beloved dog Sadie, her best friend turned family Paula "Aunty" Marchand, her former mother in law, Rosemary Pace, and many, many, more family, and friends too numerous to list.

Sandy began her nursing career as one of the original nurses in the Bone Marrow unit at UMASS Medical Center. Following this she remained at UMASS in Radiation Oncology. After 20 years Sandy moved to the IV infusion for Critical Care Systems. This allowed her to continue her nursing skills and share her compassion with patients outside of the hospital and into their homes.

In addition to her career, Sandy's biggest accomplishment was being a mom. She was actively involved by being a member of the PTA and loved attending and being one of the loudest spectators in the crowd throughout her children's sporting events. What really defined Sandy was her extra big heart and how she shared it with everyone. She had a way of making everyone feel special and brought a smile to your face. She was a vibrant woman full of life and love with an unexplainable energy. When you met Sandy you instantly gained a friend and became a happier person. It is all these unique qualities that make people describe her as "One of a Kind" and why she will be missed dearly by all.

Friends and relatives are invited to calling hours, Wednesday, September 23rd from 9 am to 11:45 am in the MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St followed by a procession to St John's Church, 44 Temple Street where her Celebration of Christian Burial Mass will be held at 12:30 pm. Burial will follow in St John Cemetery. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions can be made to the Pancreatic Cancer Research fund, care of Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, 450 Brookline Ave, Boston, MA COVID restrictions will apply masks and social distancing. Live streaming available at www.mercadantefuneral.com, live services

www.mercadantefuneral.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 20 to Sep. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mercadante Funeral Home & Chapel

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved