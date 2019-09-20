|
Sandra L. Paquette
Grafton - Sandra L. Paquette of North Grafton, MA made her celestial journey on September 17, 2019 at her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born to the late Vera (Sanderson) Paquette and Adolph "Dutchy" Paquette and was raised in Shrewsbury.
She worked for many years for Photo Plastics which became Beldon Industries in Shrewsbury as a Foreman. At age 50 she fulfilled her dream of becoming a nurse and graduated from the Boyce School of Nursing in Oswego, NY. She worked at Holy Trinity Nursing Home in Worcester until she retired in 2004. Sandra had a love for crafting, fishing, Hampton Beach and most of all spending time with her family and friends.
She leaves behind her five children, Lois Caplette and her husband Ronald of Oxford, Tina Caplette and her partner John Shatraw of Oswego, NY, Frederick Carlson Jr. (Rick) of Grafton, Robin Medeiros and her partner Philip Bouthiller, Steven Carlson and his wife Plaschum of Pearl City, Hawaii, 12 grandchildren; Jason Caplette, Jessica Caplette, Derek Caplette, Stephen Caplette, Erica Reitz, Monica Greeney, Sarah Gunnard, Amanda Gunnard-Lopez, Sandra Carlson, Morgan Gunnard, Kasem Hall and 15 great-grandchildren, 2 sisters, Marlene Tella of Millbury, Myrna Fantasia of Worcester, sister-in-law Rose Paquette and was predeceased by her brother Loring Paquette.
Her family wants to thank VNA Hospice and Palliative Care of Worcester for their care and support at the end of her journey. Following cremation there will be no public services or calling hours. A celebration of her life was held July 27, 2019 with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren and their families.
"May she feel the wind upon her face as she flies among angels in eternal peace".
