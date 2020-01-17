Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
Calling hours
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
View Map
Prayer Service
Monday, Jan. 20, 2020
7:00 PM
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
View Map
Sandra (Jurgensen) Pizzotti


1967 - 2020
Sandra (Jurgensen) Pizzotti Obituary
Sandra (Jurgensen) Pizzotti, 52

Worcester - Sandra (Jurgensen) Pizzotti, 52, of Worcester passed away on Tuesday, January 14th in Saint Vincent Hospital after an illness.

Sandra is survived by her child, Josh Pizzotti; her brother Herbert Jurgensen III of Oxford; her sister, Loretta Deitrick and her husband, John of Oxford; her two grandchildren, Tyler Deso-Obert and Abigail Obert as well as nieces and nephews. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Herbert and Margaret (Tomkus) Jurgensen and graduated from Auburn High School.

Miss Pizzotti had a special affection for animals, especially her cat "Taylor". She enjoyed taking trips to any beach, but Misquamicut Beach was her favorite. Sandra had a deep love for family and loved to be with her grandchildren.

Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 20th from 5 to 7 PM in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester with a prayer service to follow at 7 PM. Memorial contributions in memory of Sandra may be made to the 3 Speen St. Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.

To share a memory of Sandra or to sign her online guestbook, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020
