Sandra (Jurgensen) Pizzotti, 52
Worcester - Sandra (Jurgensen) Pizzotti, 52, of Worcester passed away on Tuesday, January 14th in Saint Vincent Hospital after an illness.
Sandra is survived by her child, Josh Pizzotti; her brother Herbert Jurgensen III of Oxford; her sister, Loretta Deitrick and her husband, John of Oxford; her two grandchildren, Tyler Deso-Obert and Abigail Obert as well as nieces and nephews. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Herbert and Margaret (Tomkus) Jurgensen and graduated from Auburn High School.
Miss Pizzotti had a special affection for animals, especially her cat "Taylor". She enjoyed taking trips to any beach, but Misquamicut Beach was her favorite. Sandra had a deep love for family and loved to be with her grandchildren.
Calling hours will be held on Monday, January 20th from 5 to 7 PM in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond St. Worcester with a prayer service to follow at 7 PM. Memorial contributions in memory of Sandra may be made to the 3 Speen St. Suite 250, Framingham, MA 01701.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 17 to Jan. 19, 2020