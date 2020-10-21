Sandra L. Provost, 74
Southbridge - Sandra "Sandy" L. (Harding) Provost, 74, passed away on Thursday October 15, 2020 at 217 Dennison Ln. due to a fire at her home.
She is survived by her 3 sons William Provost of Monroe, NC, Gil Provost of Southbridge, Robert Provost of Conover, NC, grandchildren McKenna Provost, Evan Provost and Willie Provost, and her brothers Larry Benoit of Southbridge, Bruce Benoit of Brimfield, Scott Benoit of Southbridge.
Sandra has been a longtime resident of Southbridge, and retired from being an animal control officer for over 25 years. She enjoyed crocheting and tending to animals.
Calling hours are 4PM to 6PM, Thursday, October 22, in the Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home 51 Marcy St. Southbridge.
In lieu of flowers contributions can be made to Shriners Hospitals for Children
. You can donate on line at www.shrinershg.org
