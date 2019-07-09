|
Sandra (Kennedy) Reardon, 84
Berlin - Sandra C. (Kennedy) Reardon, 84, passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, July 6, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She is survived by her high school sweetheart and loving husband of 63 years, Raymond J. Reardon; their children, Richard Reardon & wife Donna of Supply, NC; Lee Reardon of Berlin; Linda Garabedian & husband Charles of Oxford; and Randy Reardon & Becki Berger of Clinton; 5 grandchildren, Sarah Duffy, Nicole Reardon, Krystal Norling, Amber O'Connor and Randi Reardon; 9 great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Loved ones who cleared the path for Sandy were her infant daughter Cynthia Reardon and her brother Curtis Kennedy.
Sandra was born in Clinton to the late Carlton & Juanita (Kilday) Kennedy. She graduated from the Clinton High School, Class of 1952 as the lead drum major in the CHS marching band. With a great passion for dance, she pursued her career as an instructor and later established, successfully owned and operated the Sandra Kennedy School of Dance in Clinton. While raising her family, she returned to instructing, leading the band and majorette program at Tahanto Regional High School for many years. With a great desire for helping others, Sandra also worked as a coordinator for WHEAT Community Services in Clinton and donated countless hours to the Girl Scouts and her church. Sandy taught and led by example. If there was a need she was always ready and willing to help; all while instilling that commitment in her children and friends. She was a bright light that will forever burn on in those she touched and loved. She was a woman of great faith, devout member and long-time sacristan for St. Joseph the Good Provider Parish in Berlin. Above all, Sandra was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, and friend. Her grandchildren were her heart and joy. Spending time at "Gram's" was a given and always special; with a steady supply of ice cream, hugs and laughter. She treasured her children and grands, embracing every moment with them. Please join us as we celebrate her remarkable and wonderful life. One of her favorite quotes was the opening line from a John Keats poem, "A thing of beauty is a joy forever." She will always remain in our hearts. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10AM on Saturday, July 13, 2019 at St. Joseph the Good Provider Church, 52 West St., Berlin, with burial to follow in North Cemetery, Berlin. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Sandra Reardon to: Smile Train, PO Box 96231, Washington, D.C. 20090 or , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. Funeral arrangements are entrusted to the care of Philbin-Comeau Funeral Home, 176 Water St., Clinton. Online condolences may be placed at
www.philbincomeaufh.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 9 to July 12, 2019