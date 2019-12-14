|
Sandra J. Russo, 55
Sutton - Sandra J. (Odorski) Russo, 55, passed away peacefully at Rose Monahan Hospice on Friday, December 13, 2019 after a long battle with brain cancer. She leaves her husband of 29 years Joseph P. Russo; 3 children- Kevin, Jennifer and Brian Russo; her father- Anthony Odorski of Worcester; her mother-in-law Santina Russo of Worcester; siblings Donna and her husband Donald MacLean of Paxton, Thomas and his wife Alexandra Odorski of Worcester, and David and his wife Diane Odorski of CT; an aunt Dorothy Pallangury of Worcester as well as several nieces, nephews, and cousins. She was predeceased by her mother Nancy L. Odorski and her father-in-law Ralph Russo.
Sandra was born in Worcester and graduated from Burncoat Sr. High School class of 1982 with high honors. She worked as a secretary in the law department for the City of Worcester. She then dedicated her time to raising her family whom she loved dearly. She enjoyed going to the beach and Disney with her family, she loved holidays and family celebrations, and she loved her family and friends.
Services will be held on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at St. Mary's Albanian Orthodox Church 535 Salisbury St. Worcester with a calling hour from 10-11 am and a funeral service at 11:00 a.m. Burial will follow in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Sandra's memory to the Rose Monahan Hospice 10 Judith Rd. Worcester, MA 01602. To leave an online condolence message, please visit
