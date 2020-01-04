|
Sandra A. Tibbetts, 69
Worcester - WORCESTER – Sandra A. (Peterson) Tibbetts, 69, passed away on Monday, December 30, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital in Worcester. Born and raised in Holden, Sandra was the daughter of Robert M. and Elsa (Wilson) Peterson and lived the last 30 years in Worcester.
She is survived by her two brothers, Robert A. Peterson and his wife, Kathleen of Jefferson and Allen C. Peterson and his wife, Karla of Barre; a niece and a nephew, Kaitlyn and Christopher Peterson; an aunt Nancy Wilson; a number of cousins and long-time companion, Robert Hiltunen with whom she lived.
Sandra was a graduate of Wachusett Regional High School and worked 40 years at State Mutual Life Assurance Co. in Worcester. She enjoyed camping, Maine and the pet dog and cats.
A graveside service will be held privately at Worcester County Memorial Park in Paxton. Funeral arrangements are in the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. To share a memory or leave a condolence, please visit
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 4 to Jan. 5, 2020