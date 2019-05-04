|
Sandra L. Vincent, 76
Lancaster - Sandra L. (Smith) Vincent passed away unexpectedly Thursday, May 2, 2019, at UMass Medical Center, surrounded by her family. She was 76 years old.
Sandi is survived by her husband of 56 years, Charles L. Vincent; three sons: Jay Vincent, Scott Vincent and his wife, Sarah, and Leif Vincent and his wife, Paula; eight grandchildren: Jayson, Seth, Jared, Jake, Zachary, Evan, Chelsea and Travis; seven great-grandchildren; a sister Carole Sleeper; a large extended family; and her beloved dog, Tubby. Two siblings, Janice Hart, and John "Jack" Smith, Jr., predeceased her.
Born in Clinton, MA on September 13th, 1942, she was the fourth and youngest child of John W. and Estella (Johnson) Smith. Sandi loved Lancaster and was a lifelong resident. She graduated from Lancaster High School in 1960 and went on to attend Becker College in Leicester, MA. Sandi and Charlie met in fourth grade, and were married in Lancaster in 1963. The births of their three sons soon followed, and in addition to raising their family, Sandi and Charlie owned and operated their family construction business, CL Vincent, Inc.
Sandi, or "Sanma," as she was affectionately known, loved family, friends and hosting the best holiday parties. A gifted gardener and florist, she had a talent for creating beauty from simple things. She and Charlie enjoyed collecting antiques, and she further expressed her creativity through home decorating. One of Sandi's recent joys was volunteering her time and talents at WHEAT Hidden Treasures charity thrift store in Clinton. A well-known member of the community, Sandi and Charlie's door (and pool) were always open to family, friends, and neighbors alike. Nantucket was one of her favorite places, and she cherished time spent on the island. Above all, she loved her family and her many friends, who were always close-by.
Sandi's funeral service will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 at 10:00 a.m., in the First Church of Christ, Unitarian, 725 Main St., Lancaster. Burial will follow in Eastwood Cemetery, Lancaster. Relatives and friends are invited to attend calling hours at the McNally & Watson Funeral Home, 304 Church St., Clinton, on Friday, May 10, 2019, from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests that memorial donations be made to WHEAT, P.O. Box 847, Clinton, MA 01510.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 4 to May 10, 2019