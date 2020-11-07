Sandra D. Wiggins, 80
SHREWSBURY - Sandra D. "Sandy" (Lescord) Wiggins, 80, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Thursday, November 5, 2020 at home, with her loving family by her side.
Born and raised in Worcester, Sandy was one of ten children of the late Peter E. and Beatrice S. (Armey) Lescord. She attended Sacred Heart Academy, graduated from Commerce High School and Quinsigamond College; also attended LaSalle University. Sandy worked for several large companies, including David Clark, Elkay Products, Pexco-Filtrona, and, most recently, retiring as Quality Control Manager for Netco Extruded Plastics, Inc. in Hudson. She also helped manage Custom Concrete Inc., with her son David.
In her free time, she enjoyed readings and planning trips to local casinos. Above all, Sandy's family and friends were most important to her.
Sandy leaves her loving children: Laurie J. Foy and her fiancé Joel Engelhardt, of Hubbardston, Karen J. Johnson and her husband Robert, of Auburn, and David H. Wiggins, of Rochdale; her seven grandchildren, Kyla, Jessica, Kristin, Arielle, Ryan, Rachael, and Zachary; her nine great-grandchildren, Loudan, Noah, Aidin, Charlotte, Ari, Jaani, Douglas, Cooper, and Hailey; her sisters Jeannine Smith, of Millbury, and Annarita Bronzo, of Auburn; and many nieces, nephews, and special friends. Along with her parents, Sandy was predeceased by her son-in-law, Douglas Foy; her sisters, Sharline Suffell, Sheila Norton, Emma Chitwood, Audrey Westburg, and Dolores Horne; and her brothers, Peter E. Lescord, Jr., and Richard Lescord.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Sandy's family between 11:00 AM and 12:30 PM on Monday, November 9, 2020 at the BRITTON-SHREWSBURY FUNERAL HOME, 648 Main Street, Shrewsbury, MA – masks and social distancing measures will be required upon entering. Service and burial will be held privately. To leave a note of condolence for her family, or to share a fond memory of Sandy, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com