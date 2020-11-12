Sandy B. Poston, 87Worcester - Sammie "Sandy" B. (Bull) Poston, 87, of Worcester, passed away on Friday, November 6, 2020 at UMass Hospital. She was pre-deceased by her husband, Eugene Poston.Sandy, as she was mostly known by friends and family, is survived by two sons, Eugene H. Poston, Jr. and his wife Sharilyn B. Poston, and Eric Poston, all of Worcester; four daughters, Barbara A. Doughty of Worcester, Lily M. Leslie and her husband Neal of Providence, RI, Janice Poston of Worcester, and Cynthia P. Folson and her husband Jacob of Bloomfield, CT; a brother in law, Donald Poston; a sister in law, Vermell Edwards; twenty four grandchildren, including, Maretta Poston of Worcester, who was raised by Sandy; fifty-six great grandchildren; six great-great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by two daughters, Mildred Poston-Wheeler and Martha A. Poston-Franklin. She was also predeceased by a brother and sister, Charles Bull and Mary E. Smith. Sandy was born in Hartsville, South Carolina, daughter of the late, Jordan and Martha (Fountain) Bull. She grew up in South Carolina, later moving to Worcester, with her family, in 1961.Sandy worked for many years as a quality control auditor for Digital Equipment Corporation, before retiring. She enjoyed being a part of the "Golden Sneakers" group at the Y, the Red Hat Society, doing cross-word puzzles, vacationing and travel. As one who enjoyed being surrounded by people, she loved family reunions and just getting out to see others. Times with her family were especially meaningful to her and she loved each family member tremendously.Calling Hours for Sandy will be on Wednesday, November 18, 2020 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. with her Funeral Service beginning at 11 a.m. in MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation Street, Worcester. Interment will follow in Hope Cemetery, Worcester.The Funeral Service will be "live streamed" at 11 a.m. can be viewed by visiting the funeral home website and selecting the "live services" tab.*Social Distancing and the use of face masks will be required at the funeral home and cemetery.There is an online register for messages and condolences, it can be found at