Sante L. Giuliani
York, Maine - Sante Giuliani, 69, of York, Maine passed away peacefully on Monday, June 17,2019.
Sante was a Vietnam Veteran and went on to spend the majority of his work career as an employee of the Portsmouth Naval Ship Yard and later as a civilian employed by the Naval Clinics throughout the Northeast. His computer expertise was also frequently requested aboard the USS Constitution in Boston Harbor.
Sante's interests were many and quite varied. His greatest fondness was fly fishing and antique bamboo fly rods. He enjoyed sharing his vast knowledge of rods and rod makers.
Sante leaves behind a sister, nieces and nephews, his wife of 45 years, Eileen, and also many wonderful and extraordinary friends and neighbors.
Sante's care was entrusted to Lucas & Eaton Funeral Home of York, Maine. Remains will be interred at a later date with military honors.
We are forever grateful to the staff of all York Hospital services, most especially the exceptional and caring staff of York Hospital Oncology.
If desired, donations may be made in Sante's memory to the York Hospital Living Well with Cancer Fund, 127 Long Sands Rd #9B York, ME 03909 in care of Susan Kelly-Westman.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from June 26 to June 27, 2019