Santina (Forchielli) Stafford, 100
Oxford - Santina (Forchielli) Stafford, 100, formerly of Oxford, died Tuesday, May 5, 2020, after an illness. San is survived by her daughter, Susan Stafford and her son in-law, James Demetry, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by her husband of 49 years, Donald Stafford, and her daughter, Bette Stafford.
San was employed at the former Cherry and Web Store in Auburn. While living in Oxford, she was active in the Women's Club, Oxford Garden Club and was an avid gardener. She raised her favorite peonies, and each spring shared bouquets of them with friends. She was a member of the Historical Society of Early American Decoration through which she learned a variety of decorative painting skills. San enjoyed travel with her family, especially to Europe and the western U.S. She enjoyed music concerts of all kinds and was happiest when she was singing one of her favorite old songs.
San's family would like to thank everyone on the Keepsake Unit at Eisenburg Assisted Living for their excellent care, friendship, and love during San's later years, and to Mary Stevens of Jewish Healthcare who held San's hand as she passed.
Celebration of San's life and burial will be private. Memorial contributions may be made to Eisenburg Employee Fund, 631 Salisbury St., Worcester 01609, or to First Unitarian Church, 90 Main St., Worcester 01609. Paradis-Givner Funeral Home in Oxford is directing the arrangements.
