Sara Hohne, 89
West Boylston - Sara (Johnston) Hohne, 89, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, February 26, 2019 at St. Vincent Hospital.
Sara was born in Quincy, MA on November 17, 1929, the daughter of the late John and Mary (Sherwin) Johnston. After graduating from West Boylston High School, Sara attended Clark University, where she earned her Bachelor's Degree in psychology. It was here that she met and fell in love with Russell W. Hohne, whom she married and shared 61 years of marriage until his passing in 2013
After getting married, Sara and Russell settled in West Boylston, where they raised their three children. She was a member of the First Congregational Church and a longtime member of the Greendale YMCA. Sara enjoyed walking, bird watching, gardening, playing scrabble, and her daily trips to the town library. She and her family enjoyed many summers at Misquamicut Beach, and in retirement, Sara and Russell wintered in Naples, Florida.
She will be forever loved and missed by her three children, Stephen J. Hohne and his wife, Carole of Englewood, Florida, Vikki H. Bancroft and her husband, Bruce of Venice, Florida, and Matthew S. Hohne of West Boylston; six grandchildren - Sandra, Richard, David, Gillian, Pedro, and Lucas; seven great grandchildren, and three great, great grandchildren.
She was predeceased by her brother, Howard Johnston, who passed away in 2013.
The family would like to extend a special, heart felt, thanks to Donna Chase, who provided great care, comfort, and companionship to Sara in her later years.
Donations in Sara's name may be made to the Beaman Memorial Public Library, 8 Newton St, West Boylston, MA 01583, or to a favorite .
A private memorial service will be held at a later date. The Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston St., West Boylston is assisting with arrangements. To place an online condolence message please visit:
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 1 to Mar. 3, 2019