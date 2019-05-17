|
|
Sarah Agabian
Watertown - AGABIAN, Sarah – of Watertown, on May 16, 2019. Beloved daughter of the late George and Zanik (Koshgarian) Agabian. Devoted sister of Merritt Agabian and his wife Sylvia of Walpole and the late Mary "Margo" Agabian, Esther Agabian and Theresa Susca. Loving aunt of many nieces and nephews. Services at the chapel of Giragosian Funeral Home, 576 Mt. Auburn St. (Rt. 16), Watertown on Wednesday, May 22 at 10:30 am. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend. Visiting hours at the Giragosian Funeral Home on Tuesday 5-7 pm. Interment at Hope Cemetery, Worcester. Expressions of sympathy may be made in her memory to Armenian Eye Care Project, PO Box 5630, Newport Beach, CA 92662 or St. James Armenian Church, 465 Mt. Auburn St. Watertown, MA 02472. For directions, guestbook and to light a candle in her memory, please visit
giragosianfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 17 to May 19, 2019