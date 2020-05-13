Home

Sarah Hanscom VanDoorne

Sarah Hanscom Van Doorne

Ada, Michigan - Sarah Hanscom Van Doorne passed peacefully on Friday, April 24, 2020 from her home in Ada, Michigan, with her husband of over 23 years, Todd R., and her daughter Ava Rose and son Jacob Allan close by. Sarah leaves her parents Allan and Jayne Hanscom, brother Jason and his wife Kellie, niece and nephew Abigail Rose and Jesse Walker in Uxbridge, Massachusetts, and her mother and father in law, Sally and Dirk Van Doorne in Ada, Michigan, whose kindness and devotion never ceased.

Sarah loved their beautiful rolling hills and home in Ada, Michigan, and her home-town roots in Uxbridge, where she was a member of the Deborah Wheelock Chapter of the DAR. She was a graduate of Whitinsville Christian School and Calvin College, worked as a corrections officer in Grand Rapids, Michigan, and later as a self-taught medical transcriptionist.

Todd fully cared for Sarah during an extended period of declining health and exemplified courage, endurance and love in honoring his commitment to her. Sarah knew at all times during her life and illness that she was loved. Her infectious smile, laugh and love of life will endure in all that knew her. Her family asks that you embrace those qualities and pass them on to those you love.

Due to the restrictions from the Covid 19 virus, a service cannot be held at this time
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 13 to May 14, 2020
