Sarah C. Hardy
Southbridge - Sarah C. Hardy, 83, of Sturbridge Ma, passed peacefully on March 5, 2020 after battling Alzheimer's disease for several years. She was a devoted wife to Richard Hardy, for nearly 61 years. Born and raised in Southbridge, MA, she was the daughter of Robert Upham Clemence and Elizabeth Rees Clemence, and sister to Richard R. Clemence, married to Patricia, Southbridge, MA. Sarah graduated from Walnut Hill School, Colby Junior College, Elmira College and Salter Secretarial School. Her laughter, enthusiasm for life, and buoyant and generous spirit uplifted all, and her warmth, optimism, and loving acceptance remain a legacy.
Sarah was an enthusiastic volunteer and never stepped back from a challenge to try something new. A terrific fundraiser and community leader for many organizations, Sarah had a lively and humorous personality, and loved to entertain. She had a positive attitude and always had a smile on her face. She was widely admired, respected and above all, liked by all. Her affection and humor lifted the lives of many.
Sarah was a lifetime Girl Scout supporter. Sarah led troops for numerous years, and taught hundreds of local women their knot tying and fire building skills. Sarah received the highest honor in Girl Scouting, the Thanks Badge, in recognition of her outstanding contribution to Girl Scouting through service above and beyond the call of duty. She learned to drive a school bus so she could use the town school buses to take scouts on field trips. This led her to driving school buses part time for the town of Sturbridge.
Sarah volunteered for many years with the Harrington Hospital Auxiliary, where she served as Auxiliary president and chaired the annual Lucky Duck race for 20 years. She was a Trustee of Harrington Hospital and a Director of Southbridge Savings Bank. Sarah volunteered at Southbridge rotary luncheons when they were held at Elm Street Congregational Church, where she was an active member and served as a Sunday school teacher, Deaconess, and Trustee. For several years, she worked as a law librarian and administrative assistant at Fletcher, Tilton & Whipple, P.C., in Worcester. She founded the Foxy Red Hatters in Sturbridge, which led to many fun adventurous outings with women wearing red hats and purple outfits.
In the course of a long and productive life, Sarah received countless rewards for her dedication to the Community. In 1966 she received the Outstanding Young Women of America award, and in 1991 she received the Exchange Club Golden Deed Award. She was past director of the Visiting Nurse Association, United Way, Quinebaug Valley Counsel for the Arts and Humanities, Alzheimer's Support Network, Girl Scouts of Montachusett Council, Inc., past President of the Young Women's Club, and first woman Board Chair of Southbridge Tri-Community YMCA, where she was co-chair of the 2001 Capital Campaign.
In the summer you could find Sarah boating with Dick on their boat, Inspiration, and in the winter, you could find her downhill and cross-country skiing. She also enjoyed hiking, sewing and traveling extensively around the world. In her snowbird days in Sun City Center, Florida, she was an advocate and fundraiser against human trafficking.
Even with all her community involvement and her public contributions, nothing was more important to her or provided her with more pleasure than spending time with her family and friends. She loved her family immensely and her most treasured times were spent with her grandchildren. Sarah leaves her children, Elizabeth and Alan Peppel of Fiskdale, MA; Thomas and Jane Hardy of Charleston, SC; and Susan and Dr. Nicholas Tretter of Holden MA; eight grandchildren - Allison and her husband Mike Jenkins, Kaitlin and her husband Bobby Becker, Andrew Peppel, Nathaniel, Cole and McKenna Hardy, Lindsay and Spencer Tretter; and two great grand-daughters, Saylor Becker and Avery Jenkins.
She truly left the world a better place, and enriched the lives of those she touched. She will be dearly missed.
The family wishes to thank all the caregivers at the Overlook 4th Floor Memory Care Unit and the Overlook Hospice Care. In honor of Sarah and In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to one of Sarah's passions: Girl Scouts of Central and Western Massachusetts (GSCWM), 115 Century Drive, Worcester, MA 01606; or Old Sturbridge Village, 1 Village Rd., Sturbridge, MA 01566; https://www.osv.org/support/donate/ .
On Friday, April 17, 2020 a Memorial service will be held at 10:30 AM at Old Sturbridge Village Center Meeting House, Sturbridge, MA followed by a Celebration of Life at the Oliver Wight Tavern at the Village.
Belanger-Bullard Funeral Home, 51 Marcy St. Southbridge is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 7 to Mar. 8, 2020