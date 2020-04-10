|
|
Sarah J. (Gower) LaMountain, 51
Sterling - Sarah J. (Gower) LaMountain, passed away on Monday, April 6, 2020 at Brigham Women's Hospital in Boston after a courageous battle with cancer. She was 51.
Sarah was born and raised in Concord and was a graduate of Concord Carlisle High School, class of 1986. After graduating high school, Sarah attended Providence College.
She owned a bridal boutique for several years in Warwick, Rhode Island with her co-pilot, the love of her life, Mike LaMountain. After a three year courtship, the couple married at St. Marks Church in Warwick, Rhode Island. They moved to Fitchburg where they started a family and lived for several years before building their forever dream home in Sterling.
Sarah embraced her new community and volunteered her time as a Girl Scout troop leader in Sterling. She was former president of the Houghton Elementary School's Parent Teacher Organization, and most recently served on the Wachusett Regional School Committee. She was a stay-at home mom while her daughter Lilly was growing up. They traveled all over together. She was a dedicated mom to her daughter. She went back to work in the year of 2015, where she found a job with Keller Williams working for Leal Realty Group. She was proud of her Irish heritage.
Sarah will be lovingly remembered and missed by her beloved husband of 26 years, Michael J. LaMountain; her daughter, Lillian "Lilly" M. LaMountain of Sterling; her parents, George D. and Leeann (Mara) Gower of Leominster; a brother, Leo Gower and his wife, Kim of Leominster; and several nephews and nieces. Sarah's family will be honoring her life privately at Miles-Sterling Funeral and Tribute Center in Sterling. She will be laid to rest at Hillside Cemetery in Sterling. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to h"ps://www.gofundme.com/f/sarah039s-fight-stage-4-esophageal-cancer? utm_source=customer&utm_medium=copy_link-Cp&utm_campaign=p_cp+share-sheet
To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 10 to Apr. 12, 2020