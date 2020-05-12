Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Mercadante Funeral Home
370 Plantation Street
Worcester, MA 01605
508-754-0486
Sarah Peterson
Sarah Peterson Obituary
Sarah "Molly" Peterson 90

Worcester - Sarah "Molly" Peterson, 90, of Worcester, returned home to be with the Lord, Thursday May 7th, 2020, at the Lutheran Home.

Born in Worcester, Molly was the daughter of Russian immigrants Morris and Sadie (Migdalevich) Levine. Molly had, two brothers, Louis, and Gus, and two sisters, Mary, and Rose. Molly was previously married to the late, Don Peterson Sr. She is survived by, her two devoted children, Gayle Beshai and her husband Frank of Worcester, and Don Peterson of Newburg, NY. Molly cherished her entire family which includes her two grandsons, Zackariah Beshai, Micah Beshai and his wife Michelle, along with his extended family, Felix, and Kristine Rosa and their three children, Devon, Gabriel, and Alexi. All about family, Molly worked for her daughter over 36 years at Scheer's Hair Salon, booking appointment

Molly loved God and people, she worshiped at several local churches, Triumphant Life and Liberty churches. Molly enjoyed playing the Kazoo when it was anybody's birthday, especially for her family and friends. Molly was famous for playing the tambourine. She now is joyfully playing in heaven and nobody is telling her to Stop! She was the most gentile kind, generous Christian women and learned the secret of being content in each and every situation. Molly will be greatly missed by all who knew her. Our family is looking forward to a future celebration of life in honor of her at a location to be determined when the restrictions are lifted. Donations in her memory may be made to the Straight-ahead ministries, 791 Main St. Worcester, MA 01610. The MERCADANTE FUNERAL HOME & CHAPEL, 370 Plantation St is honored to assist the family with arrangements.

www.mercadantefuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 12 to May 13, 2020
