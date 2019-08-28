|
|
Sarah "Sally" M. Pieksen, 90
Lunenburg - Beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother Sarah "Sally" (McKey) Pieksen, 90, passed away peacefully in her home on Sunday, August 25, 2019 after an illness.
Sally was born in Boston on April 30, 1929, the first of three children of the late Edward and Belle (McLean) McKey. She grew up in Wellesley Hills, Mass and Dummerston, VT.
After graduating from Emma Willard School in Troy, NY in 1947 and Wheelock College in Boston in 1951, Sally went on to teach in Colorado Springs, CO and Salzburg Austria, where she met her future husband. She also taught in a one room school house in Dummerston, prior to starting her family. Sally was an avid gardener and tennis player. She donated countless hours over the years to many organizations, including the Girl Scouts, the Red Cross, Hospice and her Church. Sally was also a member of the Lunenburg Garden Club.
Sally was predeceased by her husband of 46 years, John O. Pieksen Sr. in 2001.
Sally will be missed by one daughter, Sarah Foster and her husband Scott of Lunenburg; two sons, John O. Pieksen Jr. ESQ. and his bride, Charlene Monconduit-Pieksen of New Orleans, LA and Ned Pieksen her caretaker of Lunenburg; one grandson, Ted Foster of Oakland, CA; one granddaughter, Mindy Foster and her husband Adam Schnabel of Natick, MA; one great-grandson, Owen Schnabel; one brother, John McKey II; one sister, Mary Lofgren; one nephew and one niece.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a memorial service on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 11AM in the Lunenburg Chapel of the Sawyer-Miller-Masciarelli Funeral Homes, 763 Massachusetts Ave. Lunenburg. Burial will be private. A visiting hour will be held in the funeral home from 10AM until the start of the service.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Dummerston Historical Society, PO Box 8064, Dummerston, VT 05304. The Historical Society now occupies the one room school house where Sally taught.
To leave an online condolence for the family or for more information, please visit www.masciarellifamilyfuneralhomes.net.
John F. Masciarelli, Walter C. Taylor and James M. Hebert, Funeral Directors.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 28 to Aug. 29, 2019