|
|
Scott Allen Cummings
BARRE - Scott Allen Cummings, 61, passed away suddenly at home on March 11, 2020. Scott was born on August 3, 1958 in Holden,MA. the son of Barbara (Rice) Cummings and the late Frank Cummings. He lived most of his life in Barre and was a graduate of Quabbin Regional High School Class of 1976. Over the years, Scott was a self-employed taxi/motor vehicle operator, mechanic, and a maintenance/agricultural specialist. Along with his mother, he is survived and loved by his six siblings Richard Cummings and his partner Shawn, Kathie Martel, Mark Cummings and his wife Suzette, Bob Cummings, Susan LaForce and her husband David and Wendy Cummings. He also leaves many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, relatives and friends, including Ted & Alex. He is predeceased by his father, Frank, grandparents Frank and Alice Cummings, step-grandfather Eben Darling, Everett and Maude Davis Rice and brother-in-law Philip Martel. Scott enjoyed spending time with family, friends, and neighbors, caring for his animals, and following politics. He loved the Red Sox, Celtics, and Bruins and was an extraordinarily dedicated Patriots fan. Family and friends are invited to attend a Celebration of Scott's Life on Sunday, March 22, 2020 beginning at 2 PM at the Hartman's Farm, 1026 Old Dana Road, in Barre. In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Barre Rescue Squad 40 West St. Box 201, Barre, MA 01005, or No. 4 Schoolhouse, Inc., 209 Farrington Road, Barre, MA 01005. Pillsbury Funeral Home 96 S.Barre Rd. Barre is directing arrangements.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 14 to Mar. 15, 2020