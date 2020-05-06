Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
(508) 754-2431
Calling hours
Monday, May 11, 2020
10:00 AM - 12:00 PM
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
View Map
Funeral
Monday, May 11, 2020
O'Connor Brothers Funeral Home Inc
592 Park Ave
Worcester, MA 01603
View Map
Graveside service
Following Services
Hope Cemetery
Scott Domenech Obituary
Scott J. Domenech, 46

Worcester - Scott J. Domenech, 46, of Worcester, died, Monday, May 4th 2020 in UMass Hospital. He is survived by three sons, Scott J. Domenech, Jr., Robert and Julian Domenech all of Worcester; four daughters, Italy Domenech and her husband, Mike Robles of Lancaster, PA, Janelle, Caressa and Gabriella Domenech all of Worcester; his parents, Robert Cruz and Elsa Arroyo both of Worcester; his brother, Erik Domenech and twin sister, Sue Domenech both of Worcester; and six grandchildren.

He was born in Worcester and had worked as a builder, truck driver and construction worker for several area companies. Scott will be remembered for his sense of humor, as a jack of all trades, willing to help anyone in their time of need, but mostly as a loving father, son and brother who especially enjoyed time spent with his family, especially his grandchildren.

His funeral is Monday, May 11th from O'CONNOR BROTHERS FUNERAL HOME, 592 Park Avenue with calling hours from 10:00 until Noon. His graveside service will immediately follow in Hope Cemetery. In lieu of flowers please make memorial contributions to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139Holden Street, Worcester, MA 01606.

oconnorbrothers.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 6 to May 7, 2020
