Services
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
Calling hours
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
Prayer Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
7:00 PM
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
1966 - 2019
Scott Lee Obituary
Scott T. Lee, 53

Auburn - Scott T. Lee, 53, of Auburn, passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, November 17th 2019 in the UMass Memorial Medical Center – University Campus.

Scott was born in Worcester, son of the late John J. and Joan M. (Durgin) Lee. He graduated from Auburn High School and then earned his bachelor's degree from Assumption College. Scott has worked for the Pepsi Bottling Company in Holden for over 20 years as a merchandiser.

He is survived by his brother, Michael Lee and his husband, Anthony Pettiglio of Oro Valley, AZ; his sister, Sandra Sliwoski and her husband, Scott of Brookfield; a nephew, Maxx Sliwoski, who he adored with all of his heart and his best friend and co-worker Billy Sylvester.

Mr. Lee enjoyed working on pottery and craft projects and could often be found doing genealogy research. Scott will be missed for many reasons, but especially for his keen sense of humor and the numerous photos that would be sent to family and friends of things that reminded him of them.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, December 6th from 4 to 7 PM in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St., Worcester with a prayer service to be held at 7 PM. Memorial contributions in memory of Scott may be made to the , 300 5th Avenue, Waltham, MA 02451.

To share a memory of Scott or to sign the online guestbook, please visit www.Royfuneral.com

www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 5 to Dec. 6, 2019
