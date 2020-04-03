|
Scott T. Lewis, 40
MONSON/WORCESTER - Scott Tyrone Lewis, 40, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. Scott was born in Worcester, son of the late Willie Williams and Shirley (Harris) Lewis.
Scott was such a "happy spirit" who always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed bowling, music and attending dances with his friends from the McCray House. Scott was also a big sports fan of the New England Patriots and Boston Celtics he was very thankful he had the opportunity to attend his first Celtics game last year. He loved family gatherings especially with his sister LaToya and her children.
Scott will be dearly missed by his family. He leaves behind his sisters, Joyce Lewis, Norma Jean Lewis and husband Blake Waller, Teresa McKay, Pamela Lewis, and LaToya Lewis of Worcester, MA and Dolitta Watson, Angie Williams of Boston, MA. He leaves behind his beloved brothers David Lewis, Bobby Lewis and wife Dianna Lewis, Robert Lewis and wife Claire Lewis, Carl Lewis and Jerry Williams. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, his aunts Betty Railey and Ann Bynum and his brother-in-law, Harold Adams.
Scott was predeceased by his sister Gloria Adams, aunt Dorothy Johnson and his brother Anthony Williams.
Funeral Services and Burial will be private and are in the care of Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020