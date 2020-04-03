Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Lewis
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Lewis

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Lewis Obituary
Scott T. Lewis, 40

MONSON/WORCESTER - Scott Tyrone Lewis, 40, died Thursday, March 12, 2020 at Baystate Medical Center in Springfield. Scott was born in Worcester, son of the late Willie Williams and Shirley (Harris) Lewis.

Scott was such a "happy spirit" who always had a smile on his face. He enjoyed bowling, music and attending dances with his friends from the McCray House. Scott was also a big sports fan of the New England Patriots and Boston Celtics he was very thankful he had the opportunity to attend his first Celtics game last year. He loved family gatherings especially with his sister LaToya and her children.

Scott will be dearly missed by his family. He leaves behind his sisters, Joyce Lewis, Norma Jean Lewis and husband Blake Waller, Teresa McKay, Pamela Lewis, and LaToya Lewis of Worcester, MA and Dolitta Watson, Angie Williams of Boston, MA. He leaves behind his beloved brothers David Lewis, Bobby Lewis and wife Dianna Lewis, Robert Lewis and wife Claire Lewis, Carl Lewis and Jerry Williams. He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, cousins, his aunts Betty Railey and Ann Bynum and his brother-in-law, Harold Adams.

Scott was predeceased by his sister Gloria Adams, aunt Dorothy Johnson and his brother Anthony Williams.

Funeral Services and Burial will be private and are in the care of Callahan, Fay & Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street, Worcester.

To place an online message of condolence, please visit

www.callahanfay.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Apr. 3 to Apr. 5, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -