Scott K. Santimaw, 44
Holden - Scott Kenneth Santimaw, 44, passed away Wednesday, December 25, 2019 after battling a long illness.
He was born in Worcester and raised in Holden, he graduated from Wachusett Regional High School where he was co-captain of the football team and played basketball. Prior to his illness, he worked in the electrical field and attended Holden Chapel. He was a big fan of all the N.E. sports teams, especially the Patriots. He enjoyed working on his truck, motorcycle, and 75' Le Mans. Scott was great with children. He always watched over his little sister. He worked in the pre school when he was in high school. When he became an Uncle, he treated his nephews as his own.
Scott will be dearly missed by his parents, James H. and Charlotte A. (Oberg) Santimaw of Holden, a brother, Ryan R. Santimaw of Worcester, his sister, Leah J. Jodray and her husband Timothy of West Boylston, two nephews, his godson Lucas and Charlie Scott and several cousins.
Funeral Services and burial will be private and in the care of Fay Brothers Funeral Home, 1 West Boylston Street, West Boylston. Scott will be buried in Mt. Vernon cemetery in West Boylston.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019