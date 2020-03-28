|
|
Scott M. Schley, 65
Holden - Scott M. Schley passed away unexpectedly at home on Friday, March 27, 2020, after spending his last day doing what he loved most, casting his line and favorite lure into the tranquil waters of the Quinapoxet River. He was 65. Born in Boston and raised in West Hartford, CT, Scott was the son of the late Asbury W. and Eleanor (Winfield) Schley and lived the last 35 years with his family in Holden.
He leaves his beloved wife of 39 years, Laura H. (Humphrey) Schley, and his two daughters, Kelley E. Schley of Holden and her partner Andrew R. McLean and Emily P. Schley of Northborough and her partner Jimmy L. Smith. Scott graduated from Kingswood Oxford School in West Hartford, CT and Nasson College in Springvale, Maine. He worked for 30 years at Lew Horton Distributors Co, Inc. in Westborough as a sales representative retiring in 2019.
Scott thoroughly enjoyed most outdoor activities including fishing, hunting, and kayaking. He loved all forms of fishing from fly fishing in local streams to sport fishing on the Cape for stripers and blues. Above all, what Scott truly enjoyed the most, was spending time with Laura and his daughters. He will be remembered for his extensive knowledge of history and particularly military history. He was a passionate cat lover and leaves five behind.
Scott's life will be honored and celebrated at a time when his family and friends can safely gather in his remembrance. Memorial contributions may be made to the Worcester Animal Rescue League, 139 Holden St., Worcester, MA 01606. Scott's arrangements are in the care of Miles Funeral Home, 1158 Main St., Holden. To share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit
www.milesfunerahome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020