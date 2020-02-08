|
|
Scott M. Schofield, 53
LAKE CITY, FL - Scott "Knuckles" M. Schofield, 53, of Lake City, FL (formerly of Webster, MA) passed away on January 26th, 2020, with loved ones by his side, following a brief battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife Sheila Bialoncik-Schofield, daughter Cheyanne Schofield, and step-son Matt Bialoncik of Webster, MA, his father Guy Schofield and wife Nancy of Danielson, CT, his brother Brian Schofield and wife Kristine of Douglas, MA, his nieces Ashley and Izabela Schofield of Douglas, MA, along with many other family members. He was predeceased by his mother, Marie (Morin) Schofield.
Scott grew up in Auburn and was a graduate of Bay Path Regional Vocational Technical High School in Charlton. He later moved to Webster and then eventually Florida. Prior to moving to Florida, "Knuckles" was an active member of the Jack Benny softball leagues in Oxford and Webster. He was also a member of the Worcester Dart League. Scott was always one to be there for his friends and loved anything related to the band, KISS.
Scott's family would like to thank his companion and caregiver, Gina Morales, and her daughter Jane, for the loving care and support they provided during his time in Florida.
Relatives and friends are invited to visit with Scott's family between 4pm – 7pm on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020 at the BRITTON-WALLACE FUNERAL HOME, 91 Central St, Auburn. A prayer service will be held at 10am Wednesday, February 12th, at the funeral home, followed by his burial at Hillside Cemetery in Auburn. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Scott's name to the Dana Farber Cancer Institute via www.dana-farber.org/gift . To leave a note of condolence for his family, please visit www.brittonfuneralhomes.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Feb. 8 to Feb. 9, 2020