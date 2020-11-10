1/1
Scott Shamburg
1970 - 2020
Scott H. Shamburg

Worcester - Age 50, passed away peacefully on November 6, 2020 at St. Vincent's Hospital in Worcester. He was born August 3, 1970 to George and Deborah (Hauswirth) Shamburg. He graduated from South Boston High School in 1988 and played hockey for their team. Scott was a genuinely kind and unselfish man who always saw the best in people. Much of his life revolved around hockey and friends. He lived for them both and loved them fiercely. Movies were a favorite pastime as well as studying various subjects including animals and history. He will be deeply missed by his friends, family and dog, Cody. He is survived by his mother, sister Renea Warnock and son, Scott as well as many nieces, nephews and cousins. All that knew and loved him are welcome to Visitation in the O'Brien Funeral Home, 146 Dorchester St, South Boston, from 9am - 10:30am on Friday, November 13th. Followed by a Funeral Mass in Gate of Heaven Church, 615 East Fourth St South Boston at 11am. Interment Private


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 10 to Nov. 11, 2020.
