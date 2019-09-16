|
Scott Warren, 65
Falmouth - Scott William Warren, 65, of Falmouth, Massachusetts passed away on Friday, September 13th, peacefully and surrounded by his family.
Scott is survived by his former wife, Judith Warren, with whom he shared three children, and their spouses: Tyler and Ciera Warren of Franklin MA; Marisa and Brendan Schaaf of Naples, Italy; and Derek Warren of Falmouth. He had three beautiful grandchildren, whom he adored, Millie, Quinn and Kellan.
Scott was born to parents Dorothy Witter and William Harold Warren on December 15, 1953 at The Fairlawn Hospital in Worcester, Massachusetts. He was the eldest of five and leaves behind his siblings and their spouses: Sandra and Ronald Ringgard Jr. of Oakham MA; Steven and Mercedes Warren of Alton NH; Stuart and Orise Warren of Sutton MA along with a host of nieces and nephews. His parents and a sister, Susan Warren, predecease him.
Scott grew up in Grafton, graduated from Grafton Memorial High School in 1972 and went on to serve his country in the Air National Guard, in Biloxi, Mississippi. He was a skilled carpenter and spent many years employed by Falmouth Lumber. Scott always prided himself to be a fearless adventurer and was a lifelong fan of Nascar and Formula 1. But, nothing made him happier than spending his time in or nearby the ocean, something he instilled in his children and grandchildren. Thus, he spent the better half of his life never more than a stone's throw away from it. A resident of Falmouth for over 35 years, he dedicated himself to always improving and beautifying the landscape of the town, building homes and refining his passion for woodworking, nothing short of a true craftsman.
There will be a celebration of life, Thursday, September 19th, at Coonamessett Farm in Falmouth from 4 to 7PM, to which all will be welcome. In lieu of flowers, donations in his memory will go towards a memorial bench and the Friends of Nobska Lighthouse. gofundme.com/f/scott-warren-memorial-bench
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 16 to Sept. 17, 2019