Sean McKeon
Sean P. McKeon, 46

EAST BROOKFIELD - Sean P. McKeon, 46, of 112 Cove St., died Monday, October 5, 2020 at his home after a long battle with heart disease.

He leaves his mother, Janet R. (Larson) Letendre and her husband Steven of East Brookfield with whom he lived, his biological father Paul McKeon of CA., three brothers; Philip L. McKeon of Thompson, CT, Paul McKeon, Jr. of Worcester, Ryan J. Letendre and his wife Kayla of Havelock, NC, a sister Christine L. Lentz of East Brookfield and many nieces and nephews.

Born in Worcester, he grew up in East Brookfield and graduated from David Prouty High School in Spencer. He lived in Texas for five years before returning to East Brookfield.

He worked at CSX Transportation in East Brookfield as an inspector for the past year. He was an avid golfer and held his certification as a PGA golf instructor. He also enjoyed fishing.

At his family's request there are no Funeral Services planned. Please make a donation in Sean's name to the American Heart Association, 300 5th Ave., Waltham, MA. 02451.

The J. HENRI MORIN & SON FUNERAL HOME, Spencer are assisting the family with arrangements.

www.morinfuneralhomes.com


Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Oct. 7 to Oct. 8, 2020.
