Sean Salmonsen
1970 - 2020
Sean Salmonsen, 50

Millbury - Sean Salmonsen was born on March 5th, 1970 in Worcester, Massachusetts. He was the oldest of two sons born to Gary P. and Rebecca A. Salmonsen. After a long illness, Sean died on May 22, 2020 at age 50.

Sean leaves a younger brother, Eric M. Salmonsen and his fiancé Vanessa Nguyen, residents of Worcester; his loving mother, Rebecca Ann Salmonsen-Smith, resident of Millbury; a stepfather, Donald Smith, also of Millbury; two nephews, Kellen and Trevor. Sean's father, Gary, passed away in 2006. Sean lived his entire life in Millbury at the original family home in Laurel Heights. He graduated from Millbury High School in 1988 and he attended both UMass, Amherst and Worcester State University.

Although his life was short, Sean was a man of many and diverse interests. He read incessantly, learning everything he could; spent time with his closest relatives, and especially enjoyed playing horseshoes and debating life's events with those who shared his scientific or mathematical interests; traveled; memorized thousands of baseball statistics; and searched for truths in the realms of science, philosophy, and his Christian faith. Among Sean's special interests was global warming, for he had a great love of nature and its wonders. He had no interest in the politics of that field.

Earlier in life, he was a highly-regarded student, and was accepted to UMass, Amherst and two distinguished colleges in Florida for premedical studies. Unfortunately, in his mid-to-late teens Sean developed a crippling anxiety disorder, which was treated by many mental health professionals, enough for him to live a somewhat fulfilling life. Yet the illness curtailed his studies and many other aspects of his life. Nevertheless, he maintained a positive attitude and had many good friends.

Sean will be deeply missed by those who cared for him, and certainly all of his friends and contacts who knew he was "one of the good guys in life."

Burial will be private and limited to immediate family. A memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Millbury Baptist Church or any active middle school, scholastic gifted program in the Millbury or Worcester area. Please visit Sean's tribute page, where a message of condolence or a fond memory can be left for his family, at:

www.mulhane.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 30 to May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
