Shalom Moriah McCord, 40Berlin - Shalom Moriah McCord, 40 passed away on Monday, August 3, 2020 after a long battle with pneumonia. She went home to be with the Lord at St. Vincent's hospital in Worcester.She was born on June 30, 1980 daughter of Chester M. McCord, of Charlton, and Patricia T. (Murphy) McCord, of Berlin. Besides her parents, Shalom leaves behind a brother, Mitchell Lone McCord. She was predeceased by her brother, Cade Russell McCord and sister, Elisabeth Ann McCord.She will be remembered for her infectious smiles, sense of humor and overflowing love for God and her family.Family and friends will gather to celebrate Shalom's life with a service at 6:30pm, next Tuesday (August 18th) at Iglesia Casa de Oracion/ House of Prayer Church, 21 Canterbury Street, Worcester, MA. There will not be any visiting hours or reception due to the social distancing issues.The service will also be streamed and broadcast live on Facebook live at 6:30pm. The Facebook page is the following: Iglesia Casa de Oracion / House of Prayer Church. The service will also be available on YouTube – Shalom Moriah McCord Funeral.To place an online message of condolence, please visit