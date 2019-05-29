Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
12 Hammond Street
Worcester, MA 01610
(508) 799-2992
Resources
More Obituaries for Shane Choruzek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shane Choruzek


1987 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shane Choruzek Obituary
Shane M. Choruzek, 31

Worcester - Shane M. Choruzek, 31, of Worcester passed away on Saturday, May 25th 2019 in Worcester.

Shane was born in Worcester and worked in the construction field for many years. He had a love for fishing, drawing and tattoos but he was the happiest when he was spending time with his nieces and nephew.

He is survived by his father, Michael Choruzek of Leicester; his mother, Cheryl (Senior) Choruzek of Worcester; his daughter, Gianna Jodrey of Rutland; his brothers and sisters, Michael Choruzek of Dayville, CT, Corey Choruzek of Jefferson, Crystal Choruzek of Rutland and Trevor Choruzek of Worcester.

Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 31st from 5 to 7 PM in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond Street Worcester. Burial will be at a later date in Saint John's Cemetery.

To share a memory of Shane, sign the online guestbook or for directions, please visit

www.Royfuneral.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home
Download Now