Shane M. Choruzek, 31
Worcester - Shane M. Choruzek, 31, of Worcester passed away on Saturday, May 25th 2019 in Worcester.
Shane was born in Worcester and worked in the construction field for many years. He had a love for fishing, drawing and tattoos but he was the happiest when he was spending time with his nieces and nephew.
He is survived by his father, Michael Choruzek of Leicester; his mother, Cheryl (Senior) Choruzek of Worcester; his daughter, Gianna Jodrey of Rutland; his brothers and sisters, Michael Choruzek of Dayville, CT, Corey Choruzek of Jefferson, Crystal Choruzek of Rutland and Trevor Choruzek of Worcester.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, May 31st from 5 to 7 PM in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home 12 Hammond Street Worcester. Burial will be at a later date in Saint John's Cemetery.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from May 29 to May 30, 2019