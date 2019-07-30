Worcester Telegram & Gazette Obituaries
|
Services
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
44 Gilbert St
North Brookfield, MA 01535
(508) 867-3604
Calling hours
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
11:00 AM - 1:00 PM
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
44 Gilbert St
North Brookfield, MA 01535
View Map
Funeral
Thursday, Aug. 1, 2019
1:00 PM
Pillsbury Funeral Home Inc
44 Gilbert St
North Brookfield, MA 01535
View Map
Shane W. Woodward, 46

NORTH BROOKFIELD - Shane W. Woodward, 46, died Sunday July 28, 2019 at his home after a three-year battle with cancer. He will be sadly missed by his wife Margaret (Briggs) Woodward; three children Dylan, Tillie and Sean Patrick; his parents Timothy and Karen (Perham) Woodward of Barre; his brother Colin and his wife Sydney (Klevgard) Woodward of Virginia; and his sister Caitlin Woodward and her partner Eric Gaudreau of Ware; nieces and nephew Emma, Ethan, Ella and Nola. He also leaves his brothers-in-law Timothy, Michael and Geoffrey and sisters-in-law Kelley and Rachel; several aunts, uncles and cousins.

Shane was born in Framingham and graduated from Quabbin Regional High School, Worcester State College and Nichols College. He worked for Snyder's Lance Company. Shane had a great joy and enthusiasm for life. He was often the center of attention with his stories, games, guitar picking and good nature. Shane enjoyed spending time with his family, being outdoors, music, baseball, fishing, golf and many other activities. He attended many concerts in his life and enjoyed telling stories about the various artists he met.

The funeral for Shane will be held on Thursday, August 1, 2019 at 1:00pm in Pillsbury Funeral Home, 44 Gilbert St. North Brookfield. Calling hours will be held Thursday from 11am-1pm prior to the service. Burial will follow in Evergreen Cemetery in East Brookfield. Donations may be made in his name to the Merriam Gilbert Public Library, 3 West Main St. West Brookfield,MA.01585.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 30 to July 31, 2019
