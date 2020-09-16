Sharon Mary (Brooks) Boucher, 72WORCESTER - Sharon Mary (Brooks) Boucher, 72, passed at home surrounded by her heartbroken family.Sadly Sharon has moved on to a peaceful place where everything is happy and serene. She was born to Elmira (Suprenaunt) Gagnon and John Brooks in 1947. She was joined by nine brothers and sisters in Worcester. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Quinsigamond College.Sharon leaves her three daughters behind to try to go on without their mom, Linda Ladroga and her husband, John, Lisa Kelly and her husband, Ken and Jennifer. These three girls were her whole world. She also leaves behind ten wonderful grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Other great-grandchildren not born yet will miss the awesomeness of the Nana they never knew.Sharon worked for the Department of Environmental Protection. In her retirement, she volunteered at Christopher House. She led a full and busy life raising her three daughters and all that it entailed and was proud to have received her driving license at the age of, 50. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, calligraphy, crafting and cooking. Sharon liked to play cards with family and friends and loved a good Stephen King novel.Visiting Hours are Sunday, September 20 from 2 to 4pm with a Eulogy to begin at 3:15 and a Prayer Service to follow in Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street. Burial will be private.