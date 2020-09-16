1/1
Sharon Boucher
1947 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sharon's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Sharon Mary (Brooks) Boucher, 72

WORCESTER - Sharon Mary (Brooks) Boucher, 72, passed at home surrounded by her heartbroken family.

Sadly Sharon has moved on to a peaceful place where everything is happy and serene. She was born to Elmira (Suprenaunt) Gagnon and John Brooks in 1947. She was joined by nine brothers and sisters in Worcester. She graduated Phi Beta Kappa from Quinsigamond College.

Sharon leaves her three daughters behind to try to go on without their mom, Linda Ladroga and her husband, John, Lisa Kelly and her husband, Ken and Jennifer. These three girls were her whole world. She also leaves behind ten wonderful grandchildren and three great-grandchildren. Other great-grandchildren not born yet will miss the awesomeness of the Nana they never knew.

Sharon worked for the Department of Environmental Protection. In her retirement, she volunteered at Christopher House. She led a full and busy life raising her three daughters and all that it entailed and was proud to have received her driving license at the age of, 50. She enjoyed crossword puzzles, calligraphy, crafting and cooking. Sharon liked to play cards with family and friends and loved a good Stephen King novel.

Visiting Hours are Sunday, September 20 from 2 to 4pm with a Eulogy to begin at 3:15 and a Prayer Service to follow in Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home, 61 Myrtle Street. Burial will be private.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sep. 16 to Sep. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Callahan, Fay & Caswell Life Celebration Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home
61 Myrtle St
Worcester, MA 01608
(508) 755-1500
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Callahan Fay Caswell Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved