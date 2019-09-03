|
Sharon L. (Monroe) Brunelle, 70
Webster - Sharon L. (Monroe) Brunelle, 70, of Webster and a former longtime Worcester resident passed away after a short illness on Sunday, September 1st in Saint Vincent Hospital with her family by her side.
Sharon was married for 35 years to the late David P. Brunelle who died in 2003. She is survived by her son, David P. Brunelle Jr. and his wife, Rye Archibald of Webster; three daughters, Kimberly A. Plaud and her companion, Jim McLaughlin of Smithfield, RI, Michele L. Reynolds and her husband, Michael of Worcester and Tracy E. Lewis and her husband, Eric of Worcester; a sister, Beatrice Powers of North Brookfield; her close friend, James Langley of Worcester; 7 grandchildren and many nephews and nieces.
Mrs. Brunelle was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Albert J. and Mary E. (Rankin) Monroe and is also predeceased by a sister, Shirley Nichols. Sharon is a graduate of the former Commerce High School in Worcester and has been working for the City of Worcester for over 30 years. She was currently working for the Department of Public Works at the Residential Drop-Off Center located on Millbury Street and also previously worked at the Worcester Police Department.
Sharon was a member of Wesley United Methodist Church in Worcester. Words are unable to explain Sharon's fun-loving personality, she especially loved traveling around the world and having movie nights. However, anyone that truly knows Sharon, knows that her favorite things to do were spending time with her grandchildren and of course posting photos online while visiting restaurants.
The funeral will be held on Saturday, September 7th at 9:30 AM in Wesley United Methodist Church 114 Main St. Worcester (Please go directly to church). Burial will follow in Worcester County Memorial Park, Paxton. Calling hours will be held on Friday, September 6th from 5 to 8 PM in the Alfred Roy & Sons Funeral Home, 12 Hammond St., Worcester. Memorial contributions in memory of Sharon may be made to the Dana Farber cancer Institute PO Box 849168 Boston, MA 02284-9168.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 3 to Sept. 4, 2019