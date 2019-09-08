|
Sharon L. DiBuono, 73
Westborough - Sharon L. (Hunt) DiBuono, 73, a lifelong Westborough resident, passed away peacefully on Friday, September 6, 2019, at the UMass/Memorial Healthcare-University Hospital in Worcester. She was the beloved wife to Robert P. DiBuono.
Born in Westborough, and known to many in town as "Honey," she was the only child of the late William E. and Ruth "Molly" L. (Thompson) Hunt. She was raised in Westborough and was a graduate of Westborough High School.
Prior to raising her family, Mrs. DiBuono was employed as a secretary for Bay State Abrasives and Raytheon. For many years, she taught CCD at St. Luke's Church, and volunteered in the Westborough Public School system.
She was known for her great sense of humor and enjoyed cooking and baking. Meatballs and chocolate chip cookies were her specialties loved and requested by all. She was very skilled at knitting and enjoyed spending time with her family and friends. During her sons' younger years, she rarely missed a single sporting event that they were involved with, and enjoyed giving it to the referees from the stands at their hockey games.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her two sons, William R. DiBuono and his wife Kristyn, of Londonderry, NH and Christopher N. DiBuono and his fiancée Mandy Santagata, of Clinton, NC; six grandchildren, Billy, Jack and Ella DiBuono, and Nicholas, Chris and Chloe DiBuono.
A graveside service will be held at 11:00 A.M. on Thursday, September 12, in Pine Grove Cemetery, 106 South St. Westborough.
There are no calling hours.
In lieu of flowers, donations in her memory may be sent to the , P.O. Box 96280 Washington, DC 20077 or by visiting www.arthritis.org
Arrangements are under the care and direction of the Pickering & Son Westborough Funeral Home.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 8 to Sept. 9, 2019