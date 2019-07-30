|
Sharon (Stone) Foux, 51
Oxford - Sharon L. (Stone) Foux, 51, formerly of Oxford and most recently of Plainfield, died after a short illness on Friday, July 26, 2019, at Hartford Hospital in Connecticut, surrounded by her family and friends. She is survived by her husband of 8 years, Richard P. Foux of Plainfield; two children, Brianna M. Matter and her husband Benjamin of Moosup, CT, and Taylor A. Guillette of North Oxford; two sisters, Donna J. White and Susan E. O'Connor; a brother, Timothy D. Stone; 15 grandchildren, and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by a brother, Donald J. Stone Sr. who died in 2013. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Walter D. and Cheryl L. (Clarke) Stone, and lived in Oxford and Dudley before recently moving to Pennsylvania and Plainfield, CT. She graduated from Oxford High School in 1987.
Mrs. Foux worked at Fallon Health in Worcester for 25 years, most recently as claims manager. She was a U.S. Army veteran of Desert Storm, and was a member of American Legion Post 67 in North Grosvenordale, CT. She enjoyed NASCAR racing and family gatherings.
Calling hours are Saturday, August 3, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. Following cremation, a graveside service will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 10, 2019, at North Cemetery in Oxford. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the , PO Box 758517, Topeka, Kansas 66675-8517.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from July 30 to July 31, 2019