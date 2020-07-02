Sharon Gingras-Shong

Sharon M. Gingras-Shong, 72LEICESTER - Sharon M. Gingras-Shong, 72 of Rawson Street died June 28 in her home after being stricken ill.She leaves her daughter Danielle M. Prouty of Auburn; three brothers, Ronald Gingras and his wife Vickie of North Las Vegas, NV, Gary Gingras and his wife Carol of Millbury, and David Gingras of Leicester; five sisters, Beverly Ohman of North Smithfield, RI, Sandra Clancey and her husband William of Paxton, Sheila Fitzgerald of Rutland, Maureen Gingras of Charlton, and Patricia Gingras and her wife Ginny Mayo of Worcester, and several nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by five brothers, Richard, Donald, Raymond, James & Kenneth Gingras.Sharon was born in Worcester, daughter of Catherine E. (Hannigar) Gingras. She was an avid gardener, a wonderful cook, and a talented craft person who created beautiful items. She loved her kitties Dickens and Little Baby. Most important to her was spending time with her family, playing games, which she always won, and laughing. Every Saturday was spent yard saleing and then lunch with her daughter. She was our family's anchor, always there for everyone, with advice or help, whenever it was needed.Funeral services and burial are private and at the convenience of the family. There are no calling hours. MORIN FUNERAL HOME, 1131 Main Street, Leicester is directing funeral arrangements.