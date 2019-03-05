|
Sharon A. Janda
GLEN CARBON, IL - Sharon A. (Kelley) Janda, 70, of Glen Carbon, IL., born October 1, 1948, in Worcester, MA., passed away March 2, 2019, in Glen Carbon, IL.
Sharon was a 1966 graduate of South High School in Worcester, MA.
She held various administrative positions as the family relocated several times for her husband's work. She was an administrative secretary for Edwardsville District 7 School District before retiring in 2014.
Sharon was a dedicated and very devoted wife, mother and grandmother who loved spending time with her family. She especially loved the time spent with family and friends on annual treks to the beaches of York, Maine and the Nubble Lighthouse. Her humble nature and kind heart will be missed by all who knew her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, William J. and Mary E., nee Grenier, Bourke.
Surviving are her loving husband of 49 years Charles W. Janda whom she married June 28, 1969, in Worcester, MA; her son Mark W. (wife, Genine) Janda of Soquel, CA; her daughter Juliane M. (husband, Glen) Knight of Edwardsville, IL; her sister Maria P. Chasse of Rutland MA; her brother Malachi M. (wife, Patricia) Kelley of Jefferson, MA; and her 4 dear grandchildren, Madelyn, Abigail, Isabelle, and Gavin.
Memorial donations may be made to Friends of Nubble (payable to Town of York Sohier Park) or the and received at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, IL. Condolences to the family may be expressed online at www.herrfuneral.com.
Visitation: Time of reminiscing will be 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, at Sunset Hill Funeral Home, Glen Carbon, IL.
Service: Memorial service for Sharon will be 12:00 p.m. Saturday, March 9, 2019, with Rev. Brad Thomas officiating. Inurnment will follow at Sunset Hill Memorial Estates, Glen Carbon, IL.
Sunset Hill Funeral Home
Glen Carbon, IL
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 8, 2019