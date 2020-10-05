Sharon McManus

Sharon P. (Hickey) McManus, 70
Charlton - Sharon P. (Hickey) McManus, 70 of Charlton, formerly of Worcester passed away Sunday, October 4, 2020 in the Overlook Masonic Home.
She leaves three children, Jody A. O'Brien of Charlton, Paul J. McManus, Jr. and his wife, Lisa of Charlton, and Kate F. Mercier and her husband, Joseph of Spencer; six siblings, Francis R. Hickey, Jr. and his wife, Patricia of Auburn, Robert P. Hickey of Montgomery, NY; Sandra A. Cook and her husband, Donald of Scituate, Sheila T. Raymond of Rochdale, Cheryl M. Jalbert and her husband Daniel of Shrewsbury and Patricia D. Kneeland and her husband Gerald Boudreau of West Boylston; seven grandchildren, Seamus, Ceilidgh and Colin O'Brien, Madigan and Paul McManus, III, Taylor and Alexis Mercier; as well as many nieces and nephews. Two brothers, Richard K. and Kevin J. Hickey predeceased her. She was born in Worcester, daughter of Francis R. and Doris (Becklund) Hickey and graduated from South High School.
Sharon ran an at-home day care for many years when her children were young, before a long career as a vocational coach for young adults with disabilities first at the G. Stanley Hall School and then at the Southern Worcester County Collaborative where she retired in 2010. Sharon enjoyed taking nature photographs, as well as bird watching. Sharon was fortunate to enjoy lake life every day and capture its beauty with each changing season. She took pictures of sunsets, snowstorms, moon phases and wildlife. Her favorite photos were those of her grandchildren learning to ski and fishing off the dock. Her family has these photos framed and hung to remember Sharon and enjoy.
A Funeral Mass to Celebrate Sharon's Life will be held Thursday, October 8 at 11am in Our Lady of the Angels Church, 1222 Main St. Burial will be private in Worcester County Memorial Park. There are no visiting hours. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Overlook Masonic Health Center at overlook-mass.org
