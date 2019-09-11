|
Sharon L. Nolin, 69
Oxford - Sharon L. Nolin, 69, of Sherwood Drive and Zephyrhills, FL, died unexpectedly on Monday, September 2, 2019, in her home after a battle with cancer. She is survived by two sons, Matthew P. Nolin and his wife Shannon of Oxford, and Michael E. Nolin and his wife TinaAnn of Thompson, CT; her sister, Susan Nolin and her husband Robert of Zephyrhills, FL; four grandchildren, Lily, Madison, Alexis, and Riley Nolin; and many nephews and nieces. She was predeceased by her former husband, Eugene E. Nolin who died in 2017. She was born in Worcester, daughter of the late Philip J. and Mary C. (Coleman) Mulvaney, and lived in most of her life in Oxford. She enjoyed spending winters in Zephyrhills, FL, for the past 8 years.
Mrs. Nolin worked in quality assurance at Hubbard Regional Hospital in Webster for several years. She called Florida her "happy place" and enjoyed her time there. She loved her grandchildren above all else, and enjoyed her time at Busch Gardens in Florida and doing crossword puzzles.
Memorial calling hours are Sunday, September 15, 2019, from 5-7 p.m. at Paradis-Givner Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oxford. A prayer service will be held at 7 p.m. at the conclusion of calling hours.
paradisfuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Sept. 11 to Sept. 12, 2019