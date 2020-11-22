1/1
Sharon O'Brien
1946 - 2020
Sharon L. O'Brien, 74

Shrewsbury - Sharon L. O'Brien, 74, a longtime resident of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday, November 7, 2020, at UMass Memorial Medical Center in Worcester.

Sharon was born November 23, 1946, in Worcester, the daughter of the late William F. O'Brien and Shirley (Shea) O'Brien Martin.

She was a member of the First Congregational Church of Shrewsbury, and graduated in 1964 from South High School, Worcester.

Sharon worked as an accountant and office controller for a construction firm based out of Worcester.

She is survived by her sister Carol O'Brien of Shrewsbury, and her brother-in-law John Forma of Portsmouth, NH. Loving Aunt of Joseph Forma and his wife Cristen of Greenland, NH, Alexandra Knaack and her husband Lane of Rollingsford, NH and Gregory Forma of Orange County, California, and loving great-aunt of Camilla and Nicola Forma and Rosie Knaack. In addition to her parents, Sharon was predeceased by her sister Patricia Forma. Relatives and friends are respectfully invited to attend a graveside service at Hope Cemetery, Worcester on Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at 11:00 am. Arrangements under the direction of Chiampa Funeral Home, Shrewsbury. To view Sharon's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Nov. 22 to Nov. 26, 2020.
