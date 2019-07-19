|
Sharon Ann Maguire Price, 70
Brockton - Sharon Ann Maguire Price, 70, of Brockton, MA passed away on Friday, July 12th at Baystate Hospital in Springfield following a long term illness.
Born in Leominster, Sharon graduated as an RN from Worcester City Hospital of Nursing in 1970 and went on to work at some of the most respected hospitals in Boston, most recently retiring from Brigham and Women's Hospital. She loved quilting with several guilds, shopping for fabric, animals, and baking for loved ones.
She is survived by her daughter, Lindsey E. Price and her fiancé Michael Huse of Ware, MA, and her sister Jane M. Maguire of Leominster, MA. She is predeceased by her husband, F. Adrian Price and her sister Judith A. Maguire.
A celebration of Sharon's life will be held on Saturday, July 27th at 3:00 pm at Beers and Story Palmer Funeral Home, 1475 N. Main St. A calling hour from 2:00 to 3:00 pm will precede the service. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be made to the MSPCA at https://www.mspca.org/donate-now. Please visit www.beersandstory.com to sign the online condolence register.
