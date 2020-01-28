|
Sharon L. Taylor, 63
Shrewsbury - Sharon L. Taylor, 63, of Shrewsbury, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 25, 2020.
Sharon was born in Eugene on November 15, 1956. Oregon provided the foundation for Sharon's calm, gentle and independent spirit. She was nostalgic for the Pacific Northwest her entire life.
Sharon knew tremendous joy in being the loving wife of Joe Taylor for 28 years. Her sweetest memories were from the many days spent with Joe on beautiful Cape Cod.
She is extremely proud of her career in the Bio-Pharmaceutical Industry. She is thankful for the many Scientist and Researchers that believed in and encouraged her.
Sharon was pleased to live in six states during her life and very happy to visit National Parks all over America. Sharon was proud to have family roots in California, Idaho, Oregon, Nebraska and Texas.
Diagnosed with cancer in 2015, Sharon is grateful to all the medical professionals that extended her life. She is thankful for the family, friends, neighbors and caregivers that never gave up on her.
Sharon leaves behind a legacy of love and joy that all who knew her will remember forever. She is survived by her sisters Karen Wallace, Gayle Turner and Janet Copenhaver, her brother Mark Taylor and many nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are respectfully invited to attend visiting hours on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at the Chiampa Funeral Home ~ The Sumner House, 5 Church Road, On the Common, Shrewsbury Center from 12:00 - 1:30 pm. A Celebration honoring her life will be celebrated immediately following at the funeral home. Donations in Sharon's memory may be made to NEADS, P.O. Box 1100, Princeton, MA. 01541. Joe will host a celebration of Sharon's life on the Cape at a later date. To view Sharon's online tribute, share a memory or offer a condolence, please visit www.chiampafuneralhome.com
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Jan. 28 to Jan. 30, 2020