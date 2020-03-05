|
Shauna L. Lowe
Loris, SC - Shauna Lee (Cardinal) Lowe, 59, of Loris, South Carolina passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 30th, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. She was born in Worcester, the daughter of Phillip and Barbara (Speakman) Cardinal. A graduate of South High School, she worked for many years at Astra Zeneca before translating her love of cooking into a full-time profession. A lifelong Worcester resident, she retired to South Carolina in 2018. Shauna loved to entertain; her family parties were legendary, noisy events full of great food and much laughter. She enjoyed walking on the beach with her loving husband, playing with her dogs, surprising her grandchildren, working in the garden and talking endlessly on the phone with her beloved niece Missy. Her kind, sweet soul will be forever missed. She is survived by her devoted husband of 34 years, David J. Lowe of Loris SC; a daughter Jennifer Flanagan and her husband Joel of Northbridge, her son David Lowe Jr. and his wife Emily of Columbus Ohio, her beloved grandchildren Sam, Alex, Evan, Liam, Isabelle and Amelia. In addition, she leaves three brothers, Kenneth Cardinal and his wife Mary of Webster, Kevin Cardinal of Millbury and Brian Cardinal and his wife Cheryl of Worcester; three sisters, Linda McNabb and her husband Robert of Ayer, Deborah Bombard and her husband Wayne of Worcester, and Barbara Smith and her husband Steve, also of Worcester and countless loving nieces and nephews. A celebration of Shauna's life will be held on Saturday, March 14th at 1 pm in the chapel at the Greendale Peoples Church, 25 Francis Street, Worcester.
Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Mar. 5 to Mar. 12, 2020