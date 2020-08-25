1/1
Shawn Murray
Shawn M. Murray, 22

Millbury - Shawn M. Murray, 22, passed away unexpectedly in his home on Saturday, August 22nd 2020.

Shawn leaves his mother, Jennifer L. (Carriere) Murray of Oxford, his father Michael H. Murray and his wife, Rusty of Worcester; his sister, Allison Murray of Oxford; three step brothers, Christopher Plitouke of Southbridge, Brandon and Brian Havolotti of Worcester; his maternal grandmother, Barbara Carriere; many aunts, uncles and cousins. He is predeceased by his maternal grandfather, David Carriere and his paternal grandmother, Antoinette Bernier.

Shawn enjoyed weightlifting and working out. He had finally found a job he actually liked-Auto Zone. He was known as a free spirit and a ball of fire. He had an energy about him that could light up a room. Shawn had a big heart and an awesome smile, he will be missed by many. The family would like to thank everyone for their outpouring of love and support that they have received during this time.

Family and friends will celebrate Shawn's life privately. In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to the Recovery Centers of America at www.recoverycentersofamerica.com Visit Shawn's tribute page, where a message of condolence or memory can be posted for his family at:

www.mulhane.com



Published in Worcester Telegram & Gazette from Aug. 25 to Aug. 26, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
